Hailey Bieber Shows Support For Justin After He Revealed Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: ‘I Love U Baby’

Hailey Bieber proved she’s got her husband’s back. The supermodel shared an encouraging message after her pop star partner, Justin Bieber, revealed he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes facial paralysis. Hailey reposted the video of Justin announcing his diagnosis to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, adding “I love u baby.”

In Justin’s three-minute clip, the “Sorry” hitmaker explained how the right side of his face is currently unable to move. “Obviously as you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.

The diagnosis is the reason Justin had to, once again, cancel a leg of his tour while he recuperates. In the video, he apologized to his fans for taking the time off, insisting he will be focusing on his health to get back to performing. Justin added that he is doing facial exercises to help the recovery, although it is not known how long that will take. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’s symptoms can be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

View Related Gallery Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments: PICS Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020 *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look happy and healthy as they are seen heading to Soho House for brunch after Hailey's recent health scare. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In a follow-up to his diagnosis video, Justin shared a heartbreaking message on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me.” The superstar added a tearing up emoji to the post.

It’s obvious Hailey will be standing by her man throughout his health struggle, as the adorable couple, who married in 2019, have been going from strength to strength lately. Just last week, they enjoyed a PDA-filled date night in New York. The gorgeous couple were spotted kissing at celeb hotspot Cipriani following his concert at the Barclay center. They simply couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they got cozy at the famous Italian restaurant for a late-night bite and beverage.