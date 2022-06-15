Hailey Bieber Promises Justin Will Be ‘Totally Okay’ After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

While promoting her new skincare line on the June 15 episode of 'GMA,' Hailey Bieber gave an update on her husband, Justin Bieber's, health.

Hailey Bieber had a message of assurance for Justin Bieber’s fans during her June 15 appearance on Good Morning America. Less than one week after Justin announced his face had been partially paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Hailey confirmed that the singer is doing much better. “He’s doing really well,” Hailey said. “He’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

Hailey also gushed over the support she and Justin have received from fans, friends and family members. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations,” she revealed. “It’s been really amazing.”

Justin’s scary health ordeal comes just months after Hailey suffered her own medical crisis. In March, she was hospitalized after having a mini stroke. She eventually found out that a blood clot in her brain led to the stroke, and further testing also confirmed she had a small hole in her heart. In April, she had surgery to close the hole, and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

“I feel a lot better after that situation,” she admitted on GMA. “I feel good. I’m just giving my body the time to heal and recover. It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to workout again and feel normal. But I’m doing well now and I’m not having to be on any medication anymore. I feel good.”

Despite all she and Justin have been through over the last several months, though, Hailey is looking on the bright side of things. “Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through,” she explained. “I actually think it opened up a lot of important and amazing conversations. I think the silver lining, is, honestly, it brings [Justin and I] a lot closer. You’re being there for each other and supporting each other and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times. That’s the silver lining in these crazy times.”

