Hailey Bieber ‘Determined’ To Support Justin Amid Health Crisis: How They’re ‘Getting Through This Together’

Hailey Bieber has been a massive support to her husband Justin Bieber since the singer revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A source close to Hailey, 25, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the model has been her husband’s “biggest cheerleader,” and trying to be as supportive as Justin, 28, was when she faced her own health issues in March. “Hailey is completely determined to support Justin in any way she can. She sees how much he’s going through and she wishes there was more she could do to help,” the insider said.

The source explained that Hailey is focusing her attention on the Justice singer’s “health and happiness,” as they work towards getting through it “together.” They said that she’s prepared to put work to the side to take care of him.

The insider also said that she wants to return the favor after he was such a great support system during her health crisis. “Justin was such an amazing husband and a huge support system for Hailey when she was going through her own health scare a few months ago. He never left her side and she wants to reciprocate and be there for anything Justin needs,” they said. “Although it’s not the type of situation where Justin needs a caregiver, Hailey just wants to be by his side right now, even it’s just for emotional support. She’s his biggest cheerleader and wants to do anything she can to help the situation.”

Another source close to Hailey said that she’s been getting plenty of support from her family as she cares for her husband in the “terrifying” situation. “Hailey’s leaning on her family and friends right now because her goal is to just lift Justin up and not let any fear creep in. She’s praying a lot, they both are, their strong faith is really getting them through this,” the second source explained.

Justin revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in an Instagram video on June 10. Hailey gave fans an update on her husband’s condition during a June 15 interview on Good Morning America. She said that the popstar will be “totally fine,” and he’s “getting better every single day.”