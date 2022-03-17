Watch

Justin Bieber Reveals How Hailey Baldwin’s Doing After ‘Scary’ Hospitalization

After technical issues ensued during his concert in Denver, Justin Bieber told the audience that his wife is doing ‘good’ after her health scare, although he admitted the whole situation was ‘very scary.’

Justin Bieber updated his fans on wife Hailey Baldwin after she was hospitalized with a blood clot in her brain last week. At his March 16 concert in Denver, Colorado, during which technical difficulties caused the show to go dark for about half an hour, the “Peaches” singer, 28, told the audience that “life randomly throws you curve balls,” which was documented by a fan account. Justin then addressed his wife’s health incident and revealed how the 25-year-old model is doing.

“Obviously you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife, I’m not sure if you guys seen. She’s OK, she’s good,” Justin told his fans, who roared in applause about the positive news related to Hailey. “But It’s been scary, you know,” he added. “It’s been really scary but I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

As we previously reported, Hailey was rushed to the hospital on March 12. Two days later, she took to her Instagram Stories and clarified exactly what happened.

“I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” Hailey explained.

Justin, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, was understandably upset about what happened to his wife of three years. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Grammy winner was “anxious, scared and stressed especially once they found out what was going on he was kind of really taking it hard because he was really scared.” The insider added that now that Hailey’s recovered, Justin “really feels blessed that she is OK, and he is really happy and if possible, loves her even more.”