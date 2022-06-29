Justin Bieber Kisses Wife Hailey After Experiencing Facial Paralysis: Photo

Hailey Bieber was seen sweetly kissing her husband Justin in public, amid his facial paralysis.

By:
June 29, 2022 11:27PM EDT
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig's. 08 Oct 2020
Westwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lean on Me! Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey share a sweet kiss while checking out an office space for a possible building purchase in the Westwood area on Monday. Justin is battling against facial paralysis brought by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The couple was spotted after returning to the US following a two-week getaway to the Bahamas after Justin's diagnosis, which forced him to postpone the US leg of his Justice World Tour. In an Instagram video, Justin opened up about his condition, saying the syndrome had caused facial paralysis. "Hey, everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the clip. Hailey is supportive of her husband, helping him through this challenging time as he supported her when she suffered a ministroke in March from a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. **Pictures Shot On 06/28/22**
*EXCLUSIVE* Inglewood, CA - Justin Bieber walks barefoot with his wife Hailey Bieber holding his Adidas Yeezy's in his hand after the Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Justin Bieber may be facing some serious medical problems, but his wife Hailey Baldwin is there for him! The “Beauty and a Beat” singer, 28, was seen smooching his supermodel spouse, 25, after he announced he is dealing with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier in June.  The couple were snapped in Westwood, California on Monday, June 27, shopping for office space. Justin rocked a red jogging short suit with sunglasses, a backwards ball cap, and reflective sunglasses with white sneakers.

Justin & Hailey Bieber in Westwood, CA
Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen kissing during an outing in Westwood, California, on Monday, June 27, 2022. (SPOT / BACKGRID)

Hailey wore a casual black camisole with olive green cargo pants and also accessorized with a sleek pair of shades. As they neared their truck after leaving the office building, they leaned in for an intimate, sunglasses-on kiss.

Justin appears to be seeking alternative methods of treatment following the diagnosis, which forced him to cancel the remaining shows in his seven leg, 130-date Justice World Tour, which began back in February.  Shortly after the Westwood sighting, he reportedly made a two hour visit to a hyperbaric medicine facility on Wednesday, June 29. In photos, Justin was seen outside the facility wearing a white tee shirt and gray shorts. He also wore sneakers, white ankle socks, and white sunglasses, and carried a water bottle.

It makes sense that he would be exploring every avenue for the frightening diagnosis. He took to Instagram to share the news with fans, and the symptoms were pronounced in the video. Justin said he was unable to move one side of his face.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is seen at a hyperbaric medicine facility on June 29, 2022. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

“Obviously as you can probably see with my face,” he shared with his 245M followers on June 10. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obvious my body is telling me that I gotta slow down,” he explained.

