Justin Bieber Kisses Wife Hailey After Experiencing Facial Paralysis: Photo

Justin Bieber may be facing some serious medical problems, but his wife Hailey Baldwin is there for him! The “Beauty and a Beat” singer, 28, was seen smooching his supermodel spouse, 25, after he announced he is dealing with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier in June. The couple were snapped in Westwood, California on Monday, June 27, shopping for office space. Justin rocked a red jogging short suit with sunglasses, a backwards ball cap, and reflective sunglasses with white sneakers.

Hailey wore a casual black camisole with olive green cargo pants and also accessorized with a sleek pair of shades. As they neared their truck after leaving the office building, they leaned in for an intimate, sunglasses-on kiss.

Justin appears to be seeking alternative methods of treatment following the diagnosis, which forced him to cancel the remaining shows in his seven leg, 130-date Justice World Tour, which began back in February. Shortly after the Westwood sighting, he reportedly made a two hour visit to a hyperbaric medicine facility on Wednesday, June 29. In photos, Justin was seen outside the facility wearing a white tee shirt and gray shorts. He also wore sneakers, white ankle socks, and white sunglasses, and carried a water bottle.

It makes sense that he would be exploring every avenue for the frightening diagnosis. He took to Instagram to share the news with fans, and the symptoms were pronounced in the video. Justin said he was unable to move one side of his face.

“Obviously as you can probably see with my face,” he shared with his 245M followers on June 10. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obvious my body is telling me that I gotta slow down,” he explained.