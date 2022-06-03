Hailey Bieber Is Fierce In A White Crop Top & Cargo Pants Stepping Out In NYC: Photo

Hailey Bieber loves a crop top, that’s for sure! The 25-year-old model strutted her stuff in New York City on Friday in her ’90s-inspired best, rocking a white spaghetti strap cropped tank top and olive green wide-leg cargo pants. She again channeled off-duty ’90s supermodel with her accessories, wearing thin, oval-shaped sunglasses, running sneakers, and a beige shoulder bag, wearing her bronde locks down and lightly tousled.

The Big Apple look comes just a few days after Hailey was was spotted out on the West Coast, rocking a purple Los Angeles Rams crop top under a gray cropped zip-up hoodie and purple shorts. She was photographed visiting The Bigg Chill in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, CA. Her hair was down under a white baseball cap during the outing, and she had limited, if any, makeup, on as she topped her look off with white socks and sneakers.

The beauty was photographed walking in and out of the shop as well as when she got back into her vehicle to drive away. She didn’t appear to pay much attention to cameras and instead, looked around at her surroundings while ordering her treats of choice in the register area.

Hailey’s latest outing comes two days after she took to Instagram to announce her grandmother Carol Baldwin‘s passing. “Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth. Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. We love you. 🤍🕊,” she wrote in the caption of a pretty black and white pic of her grandmother when she was younger.

Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram to share the news of her passing. “It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement,” the 30 Rock actor wrote along with an obituary that was written by his family, including brothers [Hailey’s dad] Stephen, William, and Daniel.