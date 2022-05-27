Alec Baldwin & Brothers Confirm Death Of Mother Carol At 92 With Touching Tribute

Alec Baldwin's mother, Carol Baldwin, has passed away at 92. See the touching tribute from Alec and his brothers to their beloved mom.

May 27, 2022 12:32AM EDT
Alec Baldwin just revealed his mother, Carol Baldwin, has passed away. Carol died at the age of 92 on Thursday, May 26 in Syracuse, New York, the actor noted in a statement on Instagram.

“It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement,” the 30 Rock actor wrote along with an obituary that was written by his family, including brothers StephenWilliam, and Daniel

“Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92,” the obituary read. “Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca.”

The statement continued, “She met her future husband, Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, while both attended Syracuse University. In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983.” 

The obit stated how Carol raised all of her children and then, when her last was a teen, “went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall.” 

Carol Baldwin, Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin & his mother, Carol (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock).

“In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer,” the obit continued. “After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook. With the support of the university’s then president, Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was opened on the campus at Stony Brook. Another chapter was started some years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate University. The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause.” 

The statement concluded with a word from Alec. “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments.”

