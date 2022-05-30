Hailey Bieber Rocks Purple Crop Top & Short Shorts Grabbing Yogurt After Grandma’s Death

Hailey Bieber, 25, looked fit and comfortable as she picked up a sweet treat on Sunday. The model wore a purple Los Angeles Rams crop top under a gray cropped zip-up hoodie and purple shorts when she visited The Bigg Chill in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, CA. Her hair was down under a white baseball cap during the outing, and she had limited, if any, makeup, on as she topped her look off with white socks and sneakers.

The beauty was photographed walking in and out of the shop as well as when she got back into her vehicle to drive away. She didn’t appear to pay much attention to cameras and instead, looked around at her surroundings while ordering her treats of choice in the register area.

Hailey’s latest outing comes two days after she took to Instagram to announce her grandmother Carol Baldwin‘s passing. “Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth. Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind. We love you. 🤍🕊,” she wrote in the caption of a pretty black and white pic of her grandmother when she was younger.

When Hailey’s not making headlines during solo outings and on social media, she’s doing so on vacations with her husband Justin Bieber. The blonde beauty recently enjoyed a getaway with the singer in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and they were photographed hanging out at the beach. They embraced in a hug while standing near the water at one point as Hailey wore a pink floral bikini and Justin wore blue swim shorts.

In addition to going on casual outings, Hailey is known to show up at fancy events whenever she can. One of the most recent was the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. She looked incredible in a white satin halter gown with feather details and a high slit. She also wore black tights and black strappy shoes with the look as she accessorized with sparkly earrings and had her hair in a bun.