Justin Bieber Descends Into Stadium On Fake Airplane At 1st ‘Justice World Tour’ Show — Photos

The pop star gave his fans a thrill when he performed his signature dance moves on top of a plane at the San Diego kick off concert for the long-awaited tour.

While his fans have been anxiously awaiting seeing him in concert once again, Justin Bieber made sure not to disappoint them when he kicked off the “Justice World Tour” on Friday (Feb. 18) in San Diego. The 27-year-old global superstar pulled out all the stops for the long-awaited extravaganza that will span more than 90 dates in more than 20 countries. Case in point, Justin performed his signature dance moves on top of a gigantic airplane prop suspended from the ceiling high above the Pechanga Arena stage.

The “Never Say Never” singer’s San Diego appearance featured special guests Jaden Smith, Eddie Benjamin and ¿Téo?. The three musicians whipped the crowd into a frenzy with their own unique chart-topping hits, setting Justin up for an epic show. Not only will Justin and his A-list buddies be entertaining the crowd throughout the tour, but the artist plans on raising awareness for a variety of causes as well. Such issues include criminal justice reform, climate change and voter registration, Billboard reports.

According to an announcement, per Variety, Bieber’s goal is to “inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts.”

Initially sidelined due to the pandemic, the “Justice World Tour” — named after Justin’s latest album “Justice” — marks the first time the singer has toured the world since 2017. The concerts will include some of Justin’s fan-favorite hits, as well as his most recent ones off the new album like “Anyone” and “Peaches.” Back in November, Justin announced the reconfigured dates and locations for the world tour, which will come to an end in March 2023 in Poland. “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Justin said in a statement at the time.