Hailey Bieber Goes Topless With High-Waisted Tight Pants For New Clothing Campaign: Photos

Hailey Bieber looked sexier than ever when she went topless to promote her new clothing collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC.

September 21, 2022 10:41AM EDT
Hailey Baldwin The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, Arrivals, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Sep 2018
Hailey Bieber goes topless as she models for WARDROBE.NYC The 25-year-old model and actress showcases the latest looks from the US fashion label as it celebrates its fifth anniversary. The minimalist line has created "Hailey’s signature wardrobe" with a "collection of timeless essentials to wear every day". Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, said: "These pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this autumn/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do." The company was established in 2017 by co-founders Josh Goot and Christine Centenera and primarily focuses on minimalist styles that are appropriate for the urban wardrobe. “Hailey has an incredible eye, taste level and decisiveness that made the process smooth and straightforward because she was very clear on what she wanted from the outset,” said co-founder Christine Centenera. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of WARDROBE.NYC / MEGA. 21 Sep 2022 Pictured: Hailey Bieber for WARDROBE.NYC. Photo credit: Courtesy of WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA899919_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA

Another day, another stunning campaign that Hailey Bieber starred in and her latest was for her new collaboration with clothing brand, Wardrobe.NYC. The 25-year-old starred in the campaign where she went completely topless with a pair of skintight black leggings and heels.

Hailey Bieber went topless with a pair of high-waisted, tight black leggings for her new collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC. (WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA)

In the campaign, Hailey went topless, while posing to the side and showing off her bare back. She had her arms crossed over her bare chest and she wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings with slits on the ankles. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and natural, wavy hair.

In another photo, Hailey rocked a black mini dress with an oversized blazer & chunky combat boots. (WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA)

In another stunning photo from the campaign, Hailey rocked a tight, one-shoulder mini dress with an oversized blazer on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky black platform leather combat boots. Throughout the entire shoot, Hailey rocked minimal makeup and she let her dark blonde hair down and parted in the middle in waves.

Hailey Bieber wore a pair of baggy white sweatpants with a black crop top. (WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA)

The entire collection features staples pieces that can be worn throughout all different seasons. From crop tops to trousers, jackets, and even sweatpants, Hailey looked stunning when she modeled her new clothes.

The entire collection features staples like this black coat, sweater & pants modeled by Hailey Bieber. (WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA)

Hailey gushed about the collab on her Instagram writing, “Hailey Bieber x @wardrobe.nyc IS FINALLY HEREEEE!!! 2 years in the making with @christinecentenera and @josh_goot these pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do.”

Hailey Bieber rocked a black crop top with high-waisted black pants & a baggy blazer on top. (WARDROBE.NYC/MEGA)

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey, it’s that she’s always mixing and matching classic wardrobe staples, especially little black dresses. She proved that when she went on a date with her husband, Justin Bieber. For the outing, Hailey rocked a long-sleeve, crewneck Wardrobe NYC Knit Cardigan mini dress that was skintight and had tiny buttons down the entire front.

Hailey accessorized her LBD with a pair of black leather Gia Borghini x Rhw Knee High Boots, a black leather purse, and skinny Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses. She had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves adding a nude glossy lip.

