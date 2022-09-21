Hailey Bieber Goes Topless With High-Waisted Tight Pants For New Clothing Campaign: Photos

Another day, another stunning campaign that Hailey Bieber starred in and her latest was for her new collaboration with clothing brand, Wardrobe.NYC. The 25-year-old starred in the campaign where she went completely topless with a pair of skintight black leggings and heels.

In the campaign, Hailey went topless, while posing to the side and showing off her bare back. She had her arms crossed over her bare chest and she wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings with slits on the ankles. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and natural, wavy hair.

In another stunning photo from the campaign, Hailey rocked a tight, one-shoulder mini dress with an oversized blazer on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of chunky black platform leather combat boots. Throughout the entire shoot, Hailey rocked minimal makeup and she let her dark blonde hair down and parted in the middle in waves.

The entire collection features staples pieces that can be worn throughout all different seasons. From crop tops to trousers, jackets, and even sweatpants, Hailey looked stunning when she modeled her new clothes.

Hailey gushed about the collab on her Instagram writing, “Hailey Bieber x @wardrobe.nyc IS FINALLY HEREEEE!!! 2 years in the making with @christinecentenera and @josh_goot these pieces are what my idea of the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and every season in between that can be your permanent staple pieces. I hope you all love them as much as I do.”

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey, it’s that she’s always mixing and matching classic wardrobe staples, especially little black dresses. She proved that when she went on a date with her husband, Justin Bieber. For the outing, Hailey rocked a long-sleeve, crewneck Wardrobe NYC Knit Cardigan mini dress that was skintight and had tiny buttons down the entire front.

Hailey accessorized her LBD with a pair of black leather Gia Borghini x Rhw Knee High Boots, a black leather purse, and skinny Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses. She had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves adding a nude glossy lip.