Hailey Bieber Stuns In Little Black Dress For Date Night With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked stunning when she rocked a skintight black mini dress with knee-high black leather boots for a date night with Justin Bieber.

By:
August 18, 2022 1:45PM EDT
hailey bieber
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - Justin and Hailey Bieber leave after dinner at Catch Steak in Los Angeles. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**SET NOW NON-EXCLUSIVE** Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out for dinner looking amazing in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Asap Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL5332143 120822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on a date with her husband, Justin Bieber. The couple went out to eat at Catch Steak on Aug. 17, when Hailey put her long, toned legs on full display in a tight black mini dress.

hailey bieber
Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous in this tight black long-sleeve, button-down mini dress with black leather Gia Borghini x Rhw Knee High Boots, a black leather purse & skinny Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses, while on a date with Justin Bieber at Catch Steak in LA on Aug. 17. (BACKGRID)

The 25-year-old rocked a long-sleeve, high crewneck mini dress that was skintight and had tiny buttons down the entire front. The hem of the dress was so short, that her toned thighs and legs were on full display.

Hailey accessorized her LBD with a pair of black leather Gia Borghini x Rhw Knee High Boots, a black leather purse, and skinny Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses. She had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves adding a nude glossy lip.

As for Justin, he rocked a full brown corduroy matching ensemble featuring a short-sleeve hooded sweatshirt with matching, super oversized, and baggy pants. Under the sweatshirt, he wore a long-sleeve white shirt and he topped his look off with a matching corduroy Drew hat and chunky white sneakers.

Hailey has been rocking a slew of stunning outfits lately from mini dresses to crop tops and bikinis. Just the other day, she posted a video of herself taking a dip in a tiny round wooden tub while wearing a brown string bikini that had super cheeky thong bottoms.

Hailey videotaped herself getting into a wooden barrel tub while wearing a light brown bikini. The two-piece featured a triangle top with matching high-waisted side-tie bottoms. The bottoms were super cheeky and showed off her bare behind and toned legs.

More From Our Partners

ad