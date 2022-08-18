Hailey Bieber Stuns In Little Black Dress For Date Night With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on a date with her husband, Justin Bieber. The couple went out to eat at Catch Steak on Aug. 17, when Hailey put her long, toned legs on full display in a tight black mini dress.

The 25-year-old rocked a long-sleeve, high crewneck mini dress that was skintight and had tiny buttons down the entire front. The hem of the dress was so short, that her toned thighs and legs were on full display.

Hailey accessorized her LBD with a pair of black leather Gia Borghini x Rhw Knee High Boots, a black leather purse, and skinny Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses. She had her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves adding a nude glossy lip.

As for Justin, he rocked a full brown corduroy matching ensemble featuring a short-sleeve hooded sweatshirt with matching, super oversized, and baggy pants. Under the sweatshirt, he wore a long-sleeve white shirt and he topped his look off with a matching corduroy Drew hat and chunky white sneakers.

Hailey has been rocking a slew of stunning outfits lately from mini dresses to crop tops and bikinis. Just the other day, she posted a video of herself taking a dip in a tiny round wooden tub while wearing a brown string bikini that had super cheeky thong bottoms.

Hailey videotaped herself getting into a wooden barrel tub while wearing a light brown bikini. The two-piece featured a triangle top with matching high-waisted side-tie bottoms. The bottoms were super cheeky and showed off her bare behind and toned legs.