Hailey Bieber Admits She’s Talked To Justin About How They’ll ‘Make It Work’ To Have Kids

Hailey Bieber is confident that she and her husband of four years, Justin Bieber, can handle anything together, including having kids. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out,” she gushed in an Aug. 16 chat with Harper’s Bazaar. “And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Kids aren’t the only thing Hailey, 25, knows she can figure out with Justin, 28. The pair have had quite the roller coaster of a year. First, Hailey suffered from a stroke-like episode called a Transient Ischemic Attack in March, which was caused by a blood clot in her brain. Then, the “Holy” singer was forced to cancel weeks of June and July Justice World Tour dates due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which paralyzed the right side of his face. He posted a video of himself announcing his diagnosis, showing fans that he could not smile with the right side of his mouth or blink his right eye.

Although both health scares could not have been easy for either half of the famous couple, Hailey alluded that the strong foundations in her marriage helped carry her and Justin through the uncertain times. “I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year,” she noted. “I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s—t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”

Luckily, both Hailey and Justin have bounced back. Hailey launched her skincare line in June, which she had been working on for about two years, and she’s continued to release entertaining episodes of her YouTube show, Who’s In My Bathroom? Plus, Justin resumed his tour and seems happy to be back on stage and connecting with fans. Of course, Hailey was right there with him, cheering him on from backstage. The model took to her Instagram Story to praise Justin the night he got back on stage after his break, writing, “One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down…” with a crying emoji and white heart emoji, per Cosmopolitan.

It seems like Justin and Hailey will be a-okay with anything life decides to throw their way!