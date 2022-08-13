Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless For 1st Show Since Facial Paralysis: Watch

Justin Bieber proved the ultimate showman by jumping right back on stage as soon as he recovered from his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused the pop star to suffer facial paralysis. The “Sorry” singer wowed the audience in Budapest on Friday, August 12 during one of his first performances returning to his tour since had had to cancel 14 dates following the diagnosis. Going shirtless and rocking a baseball hat and shorts, Justin looked to be in great form! Watch video below!

The global superstar not only has the support of fans to help him return to the stage– but his wife Hailey Bieber has his back as well! The supermodel shared an encouraging message after her hubby revealed he is suffering from the disease. Hailey reposted the video of Justin announcing his diagnosis to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 10, adding “I love u baby.”

In Justin’s three-minute clip, the “Sorry” hitmaker explained how the right side of his face was unable to move. “Obviously as you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.

The diagnosis was the reason Justin had to, once again, cancel a leg of his tour while he recuperates. In the video, he apologized to his fans for taking the time off, insisting he will be focusing on his health to get back to performing. Justin added that he is doing facial exercises to help the recovery, although it is not known how long that will take. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome’s symptoms can be temporary if treated, but the “risk of complications include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness.”

In a follow-up to his diagnosis video, Justin shared a heartbreaking message on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me.” The superstar added a tearing up emoji to the post.

Looks like he has the issue under control now as the crowd on day three of the Sziget Festival 2022 in Hungary certainly approved of his performance. The Budapest show comes nearly two months after he opened his Justice Tour show in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 14 with a moment of silence for the victims of the gun massacre that occurred just hours prior at a local grocery store.