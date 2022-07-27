Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Hooking Up With Hailey Bieber’s Dad Stephen In A Bathroom: Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow hilarious made a joke about hooking up with Hailey Bieber‘s dad Stephen Baldwin. The Goop founder, 49, was the latest guest to stop by 25-year-old model’s bathroom where she shoots the YouTube series aptly titled Who’s In My Bathroom? It turns out that Gwyneth and Stephen both worked on Alan Rudolph‘s 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle — which was news to Hailey.

“Wow, not me not knowing that!” Hailey quipped to a laughing Gwyneth, who explained it was a “tiny, independent movie” that she made when she was just 20 years old. The Oscar winner added that Stephen “was great,” “so nice” and that the “movie was awesome.” Hailey seemed thrilled at the compliment, responding, “‘I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story. ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'” she added as GP made her swift hook-up joke.

“That would be bad. Or if I, like, f—– your dad in the bathroom?” she said, adding that she “didn’t.” A relieved Hailey then retorted, “Well that’s good to know, okay!” revealing that she has been in similar situations with women who have revealed that they’ve hooked-up with her pops. “I’ve had that happen to me actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But I’ve had that happen,” the New York native explained.

In the 19 minute episode, Gwyneth showed Hailey how to make her favorite mint flavored smoothie with dates as they gabbed about nepotism in the entertainment industry. Both women come from film-industry families: Hailey’s dad Stephen and her uncle Alec Baldwin are big names, while Gwyneth’s late father Bruce was a director and her mom Blythe Danner is an actress in many films, including Meet The Parents.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth said to Hailey. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’”