Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt told Gwyneth Paltrow that it's 'lovely to have you as a friend now,' as the famous exes bonded over their memories of Gwyneth's late father, Bruce Paltrow, in an interview for Goop.

June 14, 2022 2:54PM EDT
Brad Pitt
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock)

“Yeah, right,” Brad responded to Gwyneth. “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?” he added. “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” said Gwyneth, who is currently married to TV writer/director/producer Brad Fulchak. Brad Pitt went on to tell Gwyneth, “And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” to which the Iron Man actress agreed. “And I do love you,” Brad said, while Gwyneth responded, “I love you so much.”

After that sweet moment, the famous exes spoke more about Gwyneth’s father. Brad said that Bruce had “a profound effect” on him and that he still thinks about the late producer today. “That man was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn’t experienced much, and I loved it. The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you.” Brad also confirmed that he felt “paternal energy” from Gwyneth’s dad. “I felt that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor,” he shared. 

Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow
Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Tony Kyriacou/Shutterstock)

Brad and Gwyneth both ended up in famous relationship after their 1997 split. Brad married Jennifer Aniston, and then Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. Brad and Angie split in 2016 and are still in a custody battle. Gwyneth, meanwhile, married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and they had two children together, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. Gwyneth has also maintained a friendly relationship with Chris in the years since their split.

