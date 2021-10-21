Find Out

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband: Everything To Know About Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk have been together since 2014, and they’ve been married for three years. Find out more about the actress’s husband!

Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, has had an incredibly successful career as an actress and entrepreneur. The beloved actress has been wow-ing audiences for years. She’s starred in critically acclaimed films like Shakespeare In Love, which won her an Academy Award, and she’s also had major roles in box-office smashes like playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most notably in the Iron Man films. Gwyneth started the brand Goop in 2008 as a newsletter, but has expanded the lifestyle brand to sell a variety of products, including sex toys.

The actress just launched her new show Sex, Love & goop on Netflix, where she explores sex and sexuality, and she talks about her sex life with her husband of three years Brad Falchuk, 50. “I think that’s the point of the show, to show different examples of what honesty and vulnerability can look like. I was happy to do that and share,” she told ET in an interview. Gwyneth and Brad tied the knot together in 2018, and they seem incredibly happy with one another. Find out everything you need to know about Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband here!

How Did Gwyneth & Brad Meet?

Before they started dating the Sliding Doors actress and Brad were colleagues. The two met in 2010, when Gwyneth guest-starred on Glee, which Brad was working on as a writer and producer, according to Us Weekly. The actress guest-starred in three 2011 episodes of the show as Holly Holliday. The pair weren’t romantically linked until four years later, when they were seen going on dates together. The pair announced that they were engaged with a Goop magazine cover story in January 2018, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Brad Has Had A Successful Career In TV

While Gwyneth may be in the spotlight for starring roles in flicks like Avengers: Endgame, Brad has worked behind the scenes on a ton of successful TV shows, mainly as a writer. He got his start as a science-fiction writer for shows like Mutant X, Earth: Final Conflict, and Veritas: The Quest. He’s also been tapped to write the upcoming TV movie One Hit Wonders and the reboot of Dirty Dancing according to his IMDb page. He’s also collaborated with his wife on the show The Politician.

Brad Has 2 Kids From His First Marriage

Before getting together with Gwyneth, Brad was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik, whom he shares a son and daughter with named Brody and Isabella, respectively. The two were married from 2002, until they divorced in 2013. Gwyneth has two kids of her own, whom she shares with her ex Chris MartinApple, 17, and Moses, 15.

Brad Has Collaborated With Ryan Murphy On A Bunch Of Projects

Some of Brad’s biggest successes on TV have been shows that he’s co-created with hotshot writer Ryan Murphy. The two writers met while working on the series Nip/Tuck. The pair have co-created a number of smash hits including Glee and American Horror Story. While Ryan is regularly celebrated for his creations, Gwyneth has encouraged her husband to be a bit more vocal about his contributions. “People think Ryan is a one-man band. It’s never bothered Brad, but at the same time, he is invested in creating his legacy,” she told The Wall Street Journal in 2019. Murphy also noted how important Brad is to the projects. “Because I am front and center, I do probably get too much credit. None of the shows that we have would work or be successful without Brad’s leadership,” he told WSJ.

Brad’s Brother Ran For Governor Of Massachusetts

Brad’s older brother Evan, 51, has shown political aspirations. He made a run in the 2014 gubernatorial race as part of the United Independent Party. Before running, he was a lawyer and an executive for Best Doctors Inc. During the election, he came in third place, earning about 3 percent of the votes.

 