Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her 15-Year-Old Son Moses Is ‘Proud’ That She Sells Vibrators

Gwenyth Paltrow’s son Moses is definitely one of the ‘wokest’ teens around, recently telling his mom how ‘proud’ he was of her sex-positive line of business.

Mom selling vibrators? Most teen boys might balk at the concept, but apparently, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s son, Moses, 15, is “proud” of his “feminist” mom for the products she sells for her popular wellness and lifestyle company, Goop. Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, on the Wednesday, Oct. 20 episode of her show, Gwen shared the details of the “sweetest” moment she recently had with her teen.

“A few weeks ago — out of nowhere — he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed at first that Goop sold vibrators,” Gwen shared, adding that the teen then realized it was “great” to empower people to purchase sex-related products without shame or embarrassment. “You’re a feminist,” Moses exclaimed.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner gushed about her son’s praise: “I was like, ‘Thank you, my dear!’ It was so cute. It was really, really nice. I’m sure he’s still embarrassed, but at least he’s putting a good spin on it.” She added, “Why are we embarrassed about pleasure, you know?”

The Iron Man actress’ Goop products and practices have definitely lifted some eyebrows over the years, like the endorsement of Jade and Rose Quartz eggs that promise hormone balance and regulated menstrual cycles when inserted into the vagina. There was also the $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

Although Gwen shared her son’s thoughts on Goop’s headline-making products, she didn’t mention what daughter Apple thought. The 17-year-old did humor her mother last year, however, when she shared a playful interpretation of what she imagined her mom’s quarantine to-do list would contain. “Make more vagina eggs & candles,” she wrote in a notebook shared to Instagram. The teen also poked fun at her mom in April on TikTok, saying her mom’s morning routine consisted of “making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes, and just everything vagina,” she quipped.

Gwyneth shares Moses and Apple with her ex-husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, 44. She’s since been married to Brad Falchuck, 50, while Chris has been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 32, since 2017.