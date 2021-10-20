Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her 15-Year-Old Son Moses Is ‘Proud’ That She Sells Vibrators

Gwyneth Paltrow 'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Apr 2018
Gwyneth Paltrow 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 Wearing Fendi
Gwyneth Paltrow 'The Politician' TV show premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2019 Wearing G Label
Gwyneth Paltrow in the front row Valentino show, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 03 Jul 2019 Wearing Valentino View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Evening Writer

Gwenyth Paltrow’s son Moses is definitely one of the ‘wokest’ teens around, recently telling his mom how ‘proud’ he was of her sex-positive line of business.

Mom selling vibrators? Most teen boys might balk at the concept, but apparently, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s son, Moses, 15, is “proud” of his “feminist” mom for the products she sells for her popular wellness and lifestyle company, Goop. Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, on the Wednesday, Oct. 20 episode of her show, Gwen shared the details of the “sweetest” moment she recently had with her teen.

“A few weeks ago — out of nowhere — he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed at first that Goop sold vibrators,” Gwen shared, adding that the teen then realized it was “great” to empower people to purchase sex-related products without shame or embarrassment. “You’re a feminist,” Moses exclaimed.

Gwyneth Paltrow & son Moses
Gwyneth Paltrow steps out with son Moses. (SplashNews.com)

The 49-year-old Oscar winner gushed about her son’s praise: “I was like, ‘Thank you, my dear!’ It was so cute. It was really, really nice. I’m sure he’s still embarrassed, but at least he’s putting a good spin on it.” She added, “Why are we embarrassed about pleasure, you know?”

Related Gallery

35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter Nicky Hilton Wears Barbie Pink Dress While Getting Lunch at Cipriani with her Daughter, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2021
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The Iron Man actress’ Goop products and practices have definitely lifted some eyebrows over the years, like the endorsement of Jade and Rose Quartz eggs that promise hormone balance and regulated menstrual cycles when inserted into the vagina. There was also the $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)

Although Gwen shared her son’s thoughts on Goop’s headline-making products, she didn’t mention what daughter Apple thought. The 17-year-old did humor her mother last year, however, when she shared a playful interpretation of what she imagined her mom’s quarantine to-do list would contain. “Make more vagina eggs & candles,” she wrote in a notebook shared to Instagram. The teen also poked fun at her mom in April on TikTok, saying her mom’s morning routine consisted of “making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes, and just everything vagina,” she quipped.

Gwyneth shares Moses and Apple with her ex-husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, 44. She’s since been married to Brad Falchuck, 50, while Chris has been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 32, since 2017.