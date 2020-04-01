Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Son Moses, 13, Looks So Much Like Dad On Stroll With Mom

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow looked super comfy and dressed down when she stepped out of isolation to get some fresh air with her adorable son Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, stepped out of lockdown for a stroll with her son Moses Martin, and the 13-year-old looked exactly like his dad! Coldplay hitmaker Chris Martin‘s mini-me was all smiles as he stepped outside amid the coronavirus outbreak for some fresh air with his mom on March 31. The Goop founder looked comfy and casual in a black tee, navy blue sweatpants with a red stripe down the side, white sneakers, and white sunglasses. The mom-of-two, who also shares a daughter Apple, 15, with her ex Chris, allowed her straight blonde locks to fall effortlessly below her shoulders.

Her son Moses looked equally low-key as he carried a skateboard under his arm and chatted away in a black tee, beige trousers, and white sneakers. It seems the teen is totally cool with being pictured hanging out with his mom, but when it comes to his big sis Apple, it’s a different story. “My daughter finds me mortifying,” Gwyneth told John Legend when he stepped in to host the February 14 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “[My kids] are almost 16 and 14. I don’t how that happened,” she added, mentioning that there’s a point when kids stop thinking their parents are cool and start getting “embarrassed” by them.

“If I do anything in public [that’s] not talking and standing still, she’s like, ‘stop!’” said the Goop founder. “She’s 16 in May. If I dance, she turns red.” From there, the subject of TikTok and Apple’s learner’s permit came up. “She drives us to school now in the morning. It’s crazy. It’s so weird,” she said, before adding “she’s really a good driver. I try to be calm, and the first time, I failed as a mother – because she went through a red light. And, I kinda yelled at her. And then she started crying, and it was just terrible. I felt so bad. So, then, I was ‘okay, I’m going to be chill.’ Now, she’s an amazing driver.”

During the chat, Gwyneth also discussed her notorious candle, the one called “This Smells Like My Vagina.” The candle caused quite a ruckus both for its $75 price tag and for the fact that it’s a candle that Gwyneth thinks that smells like a vagina. “Well, it’s this amazing brand called Heretic, and they make all clean fragrances, so it was really a feminist statement,” she said. “It’s also something Apple could be embarrassed by,” John added, with a laugh.