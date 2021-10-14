Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands In Rare PDA Photos After Her Movie Premiere

The couple were spotted, looking so in love, as they left the premiere of her latest movie ‘The Lost Daughter.’

Love is in the air! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson looked totally smitten with each other as they held hands after leaving the London premiere of her latest movie The Lost Daughter on Wednesday October 13. The pair seemed incredibly happy to be spending the evening together, as they headed from the premiere to a car. Chris looked a little disheveled, as they made their way after the screening.

The 32-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress was wearing her gorgeous, blush sheer dress that she rocked on the red carpet for the premiere. She also held a matching pink clutch. It seemed like the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman also gave her the jacket from his suit, as she walked with it over herself. Talk about a gentlemanly move, offering his coat to his girlfriend! Chris was wearing a white button-down with an uneven black tie, as well as a plain black cap. He completed his outfit with a pair of black sneakers with neon pink shoelaces.

The Lost Daughter premiere was the day after Coldplay performed a massive concert at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, ahead of the release of their new album Music Of Spheres. As the band was vamping up to perform their BTS-collaboration track “My Universe,” Chris pointed to Dakota in the crowd, and dedicated the song to her. “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go!” he said. A fan filming the show zoomed in on Dakota, and it looked like she started crying, as the song began.

The two have been romantically linked since 2017. At the end of 2020, the two ignited engagement rumors, when Dakota was seen wearing an emerald ring on her finger. The pair were later seen out on a lunch date in Malibu in April, and they were spotted arm-in-arm, while vacationing in Europe in July.