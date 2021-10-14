Chris Martin Shouts Out Dakota Johnson & Dedicates ‘My Universe’ To Her At Coldplay Concert

Watch

Dakota Johnson attends the closing ceremony of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival
American actress Dakota Johnson attends the premiere of The Lost Daughter at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 13, 2021.
Dakota Johnson celebrates her 32nd birthday on Monday night alongside her mother Melanie Griffith and a friend, who also shared the same birthday as her, at an Italian restaurant.
Dakota Johnson celebrates her 32nd birthday on Monday night alongside her mother Melanie Griffith and a friend, who also shared the same birthday as her, at an Italian restaurant.
The Coldplay singer romantically pointed out his girlfriend in the crowd, as the band launched into their hit BTS collaboration during a show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

There’s nothing more beautiful than a singer dedicating a song to their special someone! Chris Martin, 44, dedicated the band’s hit song “My Universe” to his girlfriend Dakota Johnson32, during the band’s show on Tuesday October 12 in London. As the band vamped-up to play the song, Chris gushed over the actress from the stage and pointed her out in the crowd in a fan captured video, which you can see HERE!

As Chris got ready to sing the song, he was wearing a blue t-shirt onstage, while the intro played, and he made a point of saying that “My Universe” was dedicated to Dakota. “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go!” the singer said before starting to sing the opening lines: “You, you are my universe/And I just want to put you first.” As Chris pointed to Dakota, it looked like she started tearing up and moved her hands up in front of her face after the frontman’s dedication.

Chris pointed to Dakota in the crowd during Coldplay’s show on Tuesday, before singing “My Universe.” (MEGA)

Coldplay dropped “My Universe,” back in September. It’s a collaboration with K-pop sensations BTS. It features the artists singing in both English and Korean. It’s included as part of the British pop-rockers’ upcoming ninth studio album Music Of Spheres, which will come out on Friday October 15. Ahead of the new album’s release, Coldplay have performed the song during a few concert appearances, like when they played at the Global Citizen festival in September. Chris also did an acoustic version on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Other than the Coldplay gig, Dakota was also in London for the premiere of her new movie The Lost Daughter on Wednesday, where she wore a gorgeous sheer gown for the occasion. The “Viva La Vida” vocalist and 50 Shades actress have been romantically linked since 2017. Back in December 2020, the pair sparked engagement rumors when Dakota was seen wearing a huge emerald ring on her finger. Earlier in 2021, the pair have been spotted going out on a Malibu lunch date back in April, and they were also seen linking arms during a European vacation in July.

 