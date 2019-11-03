Coldplay Debuts New Song ‘Everyday Life’ On ‘SNL’ & Throws Stage Party With ‘Orphans’

Coldplay returned to the ‘SNL’ stage for the 6th time, and proved why they’re still one of the world’s biggest bands!

We’re officially in “Paradise!” Coldplay — comprised of lead vocalist Chris Martin, bassist Guy Berryman, lead guitarist Jonny Bockland and lead drummer Will Champion — just rocked the stage on Saturday Night Live. The group performed their new “Orphans” up first and looked like they were having a blast doing so! Joined by a group of dancers who jumped up and down with the catchy “woo woo, woo woo oo-oo-oo” part of the chorus, the song also saw Chris dance up a storm in the audience area!

For their second performance, the group debuted a brand new song “Everyday Life” — the title track off their upcoming album. The downtempo song called for an intimate performance, which saw Chris take a seat at the piano and making us feel like we were right there in the room! “What kind of world do you want it to be?” Chris sings in the moving song.

The seven-time Grammy winners are preparing to drop their new double album Everyday Life on Nov. 22, which is their first release since 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. They dropped the singles “Orphans” and “Arabesque” from the forthcoming record on Oct. 24 and we absolutely can’t wait for the rest. The album will consist of 15 new songs in total, and split into two parts: “Sunset” and “Sunrise.” The highly anticipated release also features a number of appearances, including Jacob Collier, Stromae, Femi Kuti and Tiwa Savage! The group also had some fun with their British roots with the release, debuting the track listing via classified ads in local newspapers in their hometowns.

Chris, 42, has already hinted that the album will be a new sound for the band, describing the tunes as “very sexy” and even admitting they were inspired by Game of Thrones! “It’s just like Vegas on a Thursday night. Put on some Coldplay. Put on your bikini, even if you’re a guy. Go out and get lathered up. That’s what it’s about,” Chris hinted on the UK’s Heart radio show. “It’s very Game of Thrones, and also I think the music we’re making right now is very earthy and there’s not much glamour to it. It’s very raw and that just felt like the nicest way of telling people.”

The performance marks the groups sixth performance on the legendary sketch series, and we have no doubt it’ll be their last! The group’s SNL debut was way back in 2001 with their first-ever single “Yellow” and they later appeared in 2005, 2008 and 2011 — talk about a history! Their most recent performance was in 2014 in support of the album Ghost Stories and also included a memorable appearance by Chris Martin in this spicy skit between then-couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone!

Coldplay is celebrating the release of their eighth studio album with two exclusive performances from Amman, Jordan on the same date, marking their first-ever concerts in the country. “These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album,” the group expressed in a press release. “It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.” Both shows will be available to watch live on YouTube.