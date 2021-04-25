See Pics

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pictured On Malibu Lunch Date After Sparking Engagement Speculation

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are going strong! The pair, who have been dating for four years, were spotted on a lunch date, amid engagement rumors.

Dakota Johnson, 31, and Chris Martin, 44, look more loved up than ever. The 50 Shades Of Grey actress and the Coldplay frontman have stepped out for lunch and a coffee in Malibu, California on April 24, amid swirling rumors that an engagement may be on the horizon. The pair soaked up the Los Angeles sunshine, as Dakota cut a sporty figure in a black tank top with ripped jeans and black sneakers. She also donned a green beanie, while carrying what appeared to be a matcha latte.

Chris and Dakota in Malibu. Image: BACKGRID

Chris looked equally casual in a black tee, grey, sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, as she went barefoot for the lunch date. Of course, the A-listers both wore black protective face masks. The couple, who are notoriously private about their relationship, have now been dating for more than four years. They recently sparked wedding bell speculation, after Dakota was photographed shopping in West Hollywood with a giant emerald ring on that finger.

As seen in the December 2020 pics, it was a huge stone set in a delicate gold band, however the pair’s betrothal status remains a mystery. Should they get engaged in the future, Dakota would become a step-mom to the two children Chris shares with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow — Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. It seems she already has a great relationship with them, having hung out at the beach and the cinema in numerous sightings since she began dating their dad in October 2017.

Chris and Dakota are going strong. Image: BACKGRID

It almost seems Dakota is part of the family already! Chris and Gwyneth have happily hung out together with their kids, along with Dakota, and Gwyneth’s now husband Brad Falchuk, 48. Gwyneth surprisingly gushed over Dakota in an issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which was released in January 2020.

Since their ‘conscious uncoupling’ in 2014 and subsequent 2016 divorce, following 13 years of marriage, Gwyneth and Chris have maintained and incredibly amicable relationship. And the actress is in full support of his relationship with Dakota, even though she understands how people may think it’s a bit out of left field. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said to the outlet. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”