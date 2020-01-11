Chris Martin Wraps Arm Around Son Moses, 13 With Girlfriend Dakota Johnson As They Head To Movies

Chris Martin was spotted keeping his son Moses, 13, close while walking alongside girlfriend Dakota Johnson during a movie outing in Calabasas, CA on Jan. 10.

Chris Martin, 42, showed affection for his son Moses, 13, on the night of Jan. 10 when he wrapped his arm around him while walking outside during a movie outing in Calabasas, CA. The Coldplay frontman was also joined by his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, 30, who walked right behind him and his mini-me during the fun-filled hangout. All three of them were dressed casually with Chris in a dark-colored jacket, pants, and a baseball cap, Moses in a light green hoodie and jeans, and Dakota in a black hoodie, matching jogging pants that had a graphic of a white lighting bolt on the side of the leg, and glasses.

The outing proves that Dakota has found herself fitting in well with Chris’ kids. In addition to Moses, he also shares daughter Apple, 15, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, who he was married to from 2003 until 2016. Although things could get awkward with separated parents’ significant others during custody arrangements, this family proves to be different. Chris and Gwyneth have happily hung out together with their kids, Dakota, and Gwyneth’s now husband Brad Falchuk, 48, on numerous occasions and they always seem to have a great time!

One of their most recent family outings happened in Aspen, CO just before Christmas on Dec. 23. Chris, Gwyneth, Apple, Moses and Dakota were all spotted having the time of their lives while skiing together in the snow. Before that, they rang in 2019 with a trip together in the Maldives.

Gwyneth surprisingly gushed over Dakota in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which was released on Jan. 7. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said to the outlet. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

It’s always great to see a family who can get along and enjoy each other’s company! Here’s to hoping this year is the best for all of them!