Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, Reveals What She Thinks Of Ex Chris Martin’s Girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, 30

Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t afraid to discuss her ‘unconventional’ feelings towards her ex-husband, Christ Martin’s, girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, in a new interview from Harper’s Baazar!

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, had some surprising things to say regarding her true feelings about her former husband, Chris Martin‘s, girlfriend Dakota Johnson, 30. The Oscar winner and mogul spilled the details about her thoughts on the equally A-list couple’s relationship and didn’t mince any details! “I love her,” Gwyneth put simply in a profile with Harper’s Bazaar published on Jan. 7. Since their ‘conscious uncoupling’ in 2014 and subsequent 2016 divorce, following 13 years of marriage, Gwyneth and Chris have maintained and incredibly amicable relationship. And the actress is in full support of his partnership with Dakota, even though she understands how people may think it’s a bit out of the ordinary.

“I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” Gwyneth shared with the outlet. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.” The Iron Man actress clearly had nothing but positive thoughts about Chris and Dakota’s relationship, who have been together since Oct. 2017. Although the Coldplay frontman and Fifty Shades Of Grey did take a break in June 2019, the eventually came back together and have been smitten ever since, as they keep their romance private.

For her part, Gwyneth has been nothing but supportive, maintaining a positive relationship with Chris as they continue to raise their two children — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. “I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by,” Gwyneth pondered during her interview. “There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s February 2020 issue [Zoey Grossman/Harper’s Bazaar].
While Gwyneth is all for her ex-husband’s relationship, she, too, has found love again following their split. After their breakup in 2014, Gwyneth began dating producer Brad Falchuk, 48, whom she met while on the set of Glee in 2010. By January 2018, the couple announced their engagement and married in an intimate ceremony at Gwyneth’s Hampton home surrounded by family and friends the following July. Fans of the stars love to see them still supporting one another, even years after their split!