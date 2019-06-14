Coldplay’s Chris Martin allegedly split from his ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ lover, Dakota Johnson, last month, a shocking new report claims.

Say it isn’t so! Chris Martin, 42, reportedly told his friends that he’s single again, after allegedly splitting up with his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, 29, last month, according to The Sun. This split comes just months after the pair had reportedly discussed marriage. “Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone,” a source close to Chris told The Sun.

Chris and Dakota were last pictured together in April, when she was spotted picking him up after a hike in Malibu, CA. They were also spotted at LA’s Sushi Park in November, and at the time, a different source told The Sun, “They will probably get married. It’s serious. Chris (likes that) she doesn’t thrive on the spotlight and is very understated.” Furthermore, a source shared similar info with Us Weekly in December, when they said that Chris and Dakota wanted to tie the knot. “They’ll be engaged soon,” the source said at the time. “Chris is head over heels.” Sadly, it doesn’t sound like things panned out for the couple.

Chris and Dakota never confirmed their romance, yet they were first reported to be dating nearly two years ago in Oct. 2017. And before their romance started, Chris was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow. They share two children together — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 — and they ended their 13-year marriage in 2014. He was later linked to Jennifer Lawrence, 28, and Annabelle Wallis, 34. Meanwhile, Dakota previously dated model-musician Matthew Hitt.

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Chris and Dakota’s reps for comment, but we did not receive immediate responses.