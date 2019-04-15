Dakota Johnson Picks Up Hunky Shirtless Chris Martin While Hiking & It’s Kinda Hot

Dakota Johnson proved she’s an awesome girlfriend when she pulled up in her car to pick up rumored beau Chris Martin on a hiking trail in Malibu, CA on Apr. 14.

Dakota Johnson, 29, and rumored boyfriend, Chris Martin, 42, made a rare appearance together on a hiking trail in Malibu, CA on Apr. 14. The actress was seen pulling up to a shirtless Chris, who had his shirt on his head, to pick him up in her car after he went on a hike. There’s no word on why Dakota didn’t join the Coldplay frontman for the hike, but her action was endearing considering the two are very private about their relationship.

Although Dakota and Chris have yet to confirm a romance between them, this latest gesture seems to prove they’re closer than ever. They were first reported to be dating over a year ago and in Dec., a source told US Weekly that they were starting to think about marriage. “They’ll be engaged soon,” the source said. “Chris is head over heels.” The source also said Chris wanted to take his time in the steps to marriage because he wanted to make sure his kids, Apple, 14, and Moses, 13, who he shares with former wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, didn’t have “too much change all at once” after Gwyneth’s Sept. 29 marriage to Brad Falchuk, 48, last year.

Although Chris and Gwyneth have divorced and moved on romantically, they still seem to be good friends. In fact, they are so comfortable with each other that Chris felt he could bring along Dakota to join them for Thanksgiving last Nov. “They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” a different source told People about the family’s experience during the intimate holiday.

We hope to see more of Dakota and Chris in the future. They may like to keep their relationship on the down low, but it’s great to know they’re finding happiness in their love!