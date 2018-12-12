Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Getting Engaged ‘Soon’: Why He Waited Until After Ex Gwyneth’s Wedding

Chris Martin is so head over heels with girlfriend Dakota Johnson that he’s ready to propose. We’ve got details on why he’s held off doing it until ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk.

After over a year of conscious coupling, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is ready to ask girlfriend Dakota Johnson to be his wife. “They’ll be engaged soon,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Chris is head over heels.” The 41-year-old wanted to propose sooner but he didn’t want to get in the way of ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Sept. 29 nuptials to producer Brad Falchuk “He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once,” says the insider. “He’s a great dad.” Chris and the 46-year-old actress are parents to daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

Chris and the 50 Shades of Grey actress first started dating in Oct. of 2017 but didn’t publicly acknowledge it for an entire year! The 29-year-old starlet told the U.K.’s Tatler magazine when asked about her relationship with the British singer, “I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy.” Chris still hasn’t spoken publicly about his romance with Dakota and the two are so private and undercover they’re rarely photographed together.

Hopefully Dakota has become used to the unconventional lifestyle that Chris and Gwyneth have after they decided to “consciously uncouple” in 2013. They’re so close still as co-parents that Chris has his own room in Gwyneth’s L.A. house so he can come downstairs and have breakfast as a family unit with their children. Even when they split, Chris rented a house next door to Gwyneth so he could stay close with their kids (he eventually got his own pad in Malibu).

Chris and Dakota were first spotted having a romantic and cozy dinner at LA’s Sushi Park restaurant in Oct. of 2017. They returned to the place a year later in what seemed to be an anniversary dinner. In Nov. of 2017, Dakota was photographed at a Coldplay concert in Argentina and the following month the two arrived in the same car to Charles De Gaulle Airport outside of Paris. But they timed their exits from the vehicle so that paparazzi couldn’t get a pic of the two together. In May of 2018, Dakota’s mom Melanie Griffith told a reporter “I adore him,” referring to Chris. She added “But she (Dakota) is very private about her life and I respect that.” By September of this year the pair got matching infinity tattoos.

Chris was notoriously private in his relationship with Gwyneth as well, even after they married he still would jump away from her if any paparazzi caught them out together. For her part, the 46-year-old actress has been WAY more open when it comes to her relationship with Brad, even sharing loving photos together on social media.