Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Confirm They’re Still Dating With Hot New PDA Pics

Oh, these two are definitely still an item. After a quick breakup-and-make-up, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had a PDA-packed day at the beach, and he couldn’t keep his hands off her bikini body.

There’s no doubt about it anymore: Chris Martin, 42, and Dakota Johnson, 29, are still very much together. After the couple’s brief break, the Coldplay singer and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress patched things up – in time for a beach date! The two lovebirds were seen frolicking in the waves out in the Hamptons on Aug. 5. Dakota rocked a black and red checkered-print bikini that was barely there, and clearly, her beau was a fan. Chris and Dakota were seen affectionately touching each other during this beach trip, and at one point, Dakota leaped upon his back! Cute. Check out the pics of Dakota and Chris HERE!

So much for these two calling it quits. Dakota and Chris supposedly broke up in May 2019 after nearly two years together. The split obviously didn’t stick, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two reconciled just a few days after their breakup. They “consciously re-coupled,” and an insider told HollywoodLife how Chris joined Dakota’s parents for the Aug. 1 premiere of her movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon. “He came quietly and didn’t want to be photographed because he wanted the night to be about her. Her parents were there with Chris, too,” the insider said. Chris even cleared his schedule weeks in advance to ensure he would be there for Dakota.

The “split” between these two caught many by surprise because Chris reportedly has been eager to pop the question. He’s “head over heels” for Dakota, and would have asked her to marry him sooner except for one reason: his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Chris reportedly held off on proposing to Dakota because he didn’t want to steal the focus away from his ex-wife’s September 2018 nuptials to Brad Falchuk. Plus, he also “wanted to make sure the kids [Apple, 14, and Moses, 12] didn’t have too much change all at once.”

As Dakota’s fans proved, change can be scary. While at the aforementioned Peanut Butter Falcon premiere, Dakota flashed a smile on the red carpet. Suddenly, fans were whipped into a frenzy because it appeared that the gap in her teeth was gone! Some fans were “crushed and heartbroken,” while others said her gap was “gone but not forgotten.” See, some people aren’t ready for a change. Thankfully, no need to panic: Chris and Dakota are very much still together.