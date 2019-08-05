Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin: Why Loved Ones Are Convinced They’re ‘Fully Back Together’

Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson ‘consciously re-couple?’ A month after breaking up, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what he did that left their friends thinking these two have reconciled.

“Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seem to fully be back together again,” a source close to Dakota told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Chris, 42, and Dakota, 29, reportedly called it quits sometime in May after two years together, but it appears this alleged split didn’t stick. Chris ”came to The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere [on Aug. 1] to support her with her family. He came quietly and didn’t want to be photographed because he wanted the night to be about her. Her parents were there with Chris, too.”

Chris, the source tells HollywoodLife, arrived with Dakota’s parents, and they sat together, and the insider notes that they “never weren’t hanging out.” Which means that things are good between Chris and the Johnsons. Actually, the insider tells us that the Coldplay singer “made it a point weeks ago to clear his schedule” so he could be there. “It was always Chris’ plan to be able to be there for her and support.” As to why this reconciliation didn’t make any more waves, Chris and Dakota’s family “are just private people and wanted to not take away from the night.”

So, love isn’t dead, after all! Chris and Dakota reportedly split around May, but it didn’t take, with sources telling HollywoodLife that the breakup only lasted a few days. The reported split caught many by surprise, mainly because there were rumors of engagement near the end of 2018. He reportedly wanted to pop the question sooner, but he waited out of respect of Gwyneth Paltrow, 46. Chris “didn’t want to get in the way” of his ex-wife’s wedding to producer Brad Falchuk. Chris also wanted to make sure their two kids – Apple, 14, and Moses, 12 – wouldn’t have to adjust to too much change at once.

So, should Dua Lipa, 23, just go ahead and not wait for Chris to call her back? Two weeks after Chris split from Dakota, The Sun reported that Chris kissed Dua at the Glastonbury Music Festival. “They were all talking together for ages, but whenever Chris could get Dua all to himself, he would be really flirty with her,” the publication reported. Chris and Dua reportedly “shared a kiss” while en route to the Guerilla Bar in the Shangri-La area of the festival. Was this alleged kiss fine because Chris and Dakota were on a break?