Chris Martin Spotted Kissing Dua Lipa Backstage At Music Festival 2 Weeks After Dakota Johnson Split

Chris Martin and Dua Lipa were spotted getting cozy with each other at the Glastonbury Music Festival yet again.

Chris Martin, 42, is newly single after his split from Dakota Johnson, 29, two weeks ago, and he’s living it up now that he’s unattached. The Coldplay frontman kissed Dua Lipa, 23, at the Glastonbury Music Festival, according to The Sun. “As soon as Chris caught Dua’s eye, he was over like a shot — and he didn’t leave her side all night,” a source said.

“She seemed happy to be in his company and even introduced him to her family,” the insider added. “They were all talking together for ages but whenever Chris could get Dua all to himself he would be really flirty with her.”

“There was clearly a lot of chemistry between them — and when they headed to the Guerilla bar in the Shangri-La area, he saw his moment and they shared a kiss,” the source said. The kiss between Chris and Dua could lead to something down the line, but right now the source said it’s simply a “flirtation” between the two.

“Chris is really keen on Dua but they are both having fun being newly free and single so neither know where the flirtation might end up,” they said. Chris and Dua were seen kissing back in 2017, as well, but it didn’t lead to a relationship or anything serious. Dua also recently got out of a relationship – she and ex-boyfriend Isaac Carew, 33, split up as well.

We’re glad these two are having fun living the single life after ending their relationships, and we’ll see if it goes anywhere this time around. Even if their flirtation goes nowhere, maybe the hookups will lead to some good new music. “New Rules” was inspired by Dua’s own personal life, and that’s a surefire bop. We’ll wait and see!