Dakota Johnson Fans Mourn After Actress Closes Gap In Her Teeth: ‘Gone But Never Forgotten’

After a red carpet appearance, fans were quick to notice one of Dakota Johnson’s signature features was missing — and took to social media to express their opinions!

Dakota Johnson, 29, created a mini social media storm after walking the red carpet for her new film The Peanut Butter Falcon on Thursday, August 1. The actress — who stunned in a jacquard mini dress by Yves Saint Laurent — was rocking a whole new smile! The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson appears to have had her gap tooth closed. While the process can be done over an extended period of time with braces, it can also be done cosmetically through veneers or dental bonding.

Fans quickly reacted on Twitter about the actress’ new look, going as far to mourn Johnson’s deceased gap tooth. One fan tweeted, “gone but not forgotten” attaching a hilarious “Celebration of Life” video to Mariah Carey‘s somber “Bye Bye.” Emotions ran high online as a devout follower labelled Dakota’s gap tooth “a legend in our community,” while another shared “she is crushed and heartbroken.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been vocal about her gap tooth in the past, even having fun with it for a video with Vanity Fair titled “How Much Stuff Can Dakota Johnson Fit in Her Gap Teeth?” In the 2017 clip, she hilariously comments that fitting things into her gap tooth “is her only skill” and proceeds to insert tooth picks, a credit card and a whooping $1,100 in cash. Her famous dad, Don, 69, comments in the background, “What a great skill. I think you can go far with that.”

While Dakota has yet to comment personally on the change, she was all smiles on the red carpet. Her new film — which also stars Shia LaBeouf and Thomas Haden Church — opens on Thursday, August 9.