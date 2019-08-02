Dakota Johnson Rocks Sexy Cutout Mini Dress At ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ Premiere — See Pics

Dakota Johnson looked fiery on the red carpet, wearing a gorgeous cutout Saint Laurent mini dress on August 1.

Dakota Johnson, 29, knows how to make a statement! Her style is always on point, and we loved what she wore to the premiere of her new film The Peanut Butter Falcon in Los Angeles on August 1. The movie star wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at the screening, turning heads as she arrived. The velvet mini dress featured Japanese style embroidery and has revealing but tasteful cutouts on both the front and back of the dress. It even had pockets — every girl’s dream! She wore black leather strappy sandals to finish off the sexy look.

Celeb hairstylist Mark Townsend created her fun, flirty pony, and showed off his hair must-haves on Instagram before the premiere. He used Dove Dry Shampoo (a HollywoodLife Beauty Awards winner!), Dove’s Rehydrating Mist, Oribe Royal Blowout Spray, Sheila Stotts’ detangling brush and the Harry Josh Pro Tools Blow Dryer. We love that he mixes high and low products for his red carpet looks, including Dove products, which are available at the drugstore! The result? “My ponytail dreams come true!,” Mark said. Her piecey bangs were perfect!

Her makeup was sweet and girly, thanks to artist Fiona Stiles. Her pink lip was pretty and perfect for summer. Her flawless mani was done by celeb nail artist Ashlie Johnson. Dakota looked so chic, showing off her long legs in the dress, which hit her mid-thigh. She was styled by Kate Young, who has also been working with Margot Robbie this summer. Dakota’s movie The Peanut Butter Falcon is hitting theaters on August 9, and also stars Shia LaBeouf.