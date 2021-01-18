Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Vagina’ Scented Candle Reportedly Explodes In Woman’s Home: It Was ‘An Inferno’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s popular Goop candle called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ reportedly exploded in a woman’s UK home after the ‘flame leapt’ from its glass jar.

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s vagina-scented candle is not getting a good review from one UK woman after she claimed the product exploded in her home. The Goop item called “This Smells Like My Vagina” apparently went ablaze after Jody Thompson, 50, who won it, lit it and the 50cm flame leapt from the candle and out of the glass jar, The Sun reported. “The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” the media consultant told the outlet.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added. “The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

Jody, who lives with her partner David Snow in Kilburn, North London, also explained how she controlled the blaze before it got worse. “We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door,” she said. “It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

Jody’s reported incident comes after Gwyneth launched the candle, which costs $75, last year. It immediately made headlines because of its unique name. “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the product’s description on the Goop website reads.

The scent of the candle is labeled as “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed” and is sold alongside other interestingly named candles such as “This Smells Like My Orgasm” and “This Smells Like My Prenup”. Gwyneth gushed over the orgasm-scented candle, which is labeled “sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive” with notes of “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose,” during a June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We have a new one that might be more for you to give to your wife!” she joked to a flustered Jimmy.

Gwyneth has yet to publicly comment on Jody’s vagina-scented candle exploding.