Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals New $75 ‘GOOP’ Candle Called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’

Talk about a candle climax! Gwyneth Paltrow just debuted her explosive new scent — which includes notes of cassis berries and Turkish Rose — on Jimmy Fallon!

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, announced the perfect sequel to her controversial vagina candle! The Goop founder revealed that her latest collaboration with perfume maker Heretic is aptly named “This Candle Smells Like My Orgasm” to a shocked Jimmy Fallon, 45. “We have a new one that might be more for you to give to your wife!” Gwyneth hilariously said on the virtual June 16 Tonight Show interview, proceeding to hold up the bougie candle housed in a sleek black jar.

Jimmy couldn’t control his laughter as Gwyneth showed his viewers her latest Goop creation. “Oh my heavens! Oh my god,” the former SNL cast member — who is a dad of two — exclaimed. “And the box has fireworks!” Gwyneth went on, showing off colorful packaging that the $106 candle comes in. “Of course it has fireworks…you are crushing it now,” Jimmy added.

The candle, which is currently available for pre-order on Goop to ship on June 25, is described as “sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive” with notes of “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose.” Those lucky enough to get their hands on one of the luxe items can expect it to burn for a cool 75 hours.

“You had a candle…and it was sold out,” Jimmy also noted, referencing the brands headline making vagina candle. “It was sort of funny. The idea is it was like a punk rock feminist kind of [thing],” the Iron Man star explained, noting that the item is back in stock. Jimmy couldn’t help but retort, “No need to add notes or anything. That’s the name of the candle.”

The late night host also dished that he’d been self pampering through quarantine, courtesy of Goop. “I’ve been on Goop and I’ve gotten into product,” Jimmy revealed, holding up several high-end skincare products, including a Barbara Strum mask, Vintner’s Daughter serum (“liquid gold,” according to Gwyneth, but “a little floral-y” according to Jimmy), and Goop’s $125 instant facial. “I was wondering why you looked so handsome and glowy! Are you on that Goop Glow, girl?” Gwyneth joked. “You gotta get that glow happening — get that facial on!” she hilariously added.