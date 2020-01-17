Martha Stewart threw some serious shade at Gwyneth Paltrow on the Jan. 16 episode of ‘WWHL.’ The lifestyle guru called the Goop founder’s products ‘irritating’ and dissed Gwyneth’s vagina-scented candle.

The feud between Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow is still alive and well in 2020. The 78-year-old lifestyle guru stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 16, and took a swipe at Gwyneth’s company Goop for marketing a $75 candle called “Smells Like My Vagina.” Believe it or not, that product has already sold out! But when a caller phoned in to ask Martha what she thought about the item, she provided an amazing diss as her response.

“I’m sure it sold out,” Martha replied. “She does that kind of irritatingly…she’s trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her and I mean that’s great. Let her do her thing. And I wouldn’t buy that candle.” Andy then asked her, “So, to be clear, you don’t want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina?” Martha didn’t totally shoot that option down, saying “Not necessarily.” When Andy continued, “What does it say about America that the candle is now sold out?”, she responded, “I think it’s not America. I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny.”

Martha is the OG lifestyle guru and has been making snarky remarks about the actress and her Goop company since 2013. That year, TMZ asked Martha, “Who is still the better lifestyle coach, you or Gwyneth?” Martha flinched and had the biting answer, “Oh, for heaven’s sake, you have to live to be a coach!” Martha implied she had been at the lifestyle game for decades, and at the time Gwyneth’s site was just providing advice and recommendations of her favorite things.

Then in 2014, Martha directly shaded Gwyneth, 47, in Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine via the New York Post. “She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star,” Martha snarked about the blonde beauty. “If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.” Oooh! You know it’s shade when she referred to herself in the third person.

Following those comments, Gwyneth revealed that she was living for their feud. At a Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Niguel, CA on Oct. 7, 2014, she sarcastically said, “No one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I’m shocked and devastated. I’ll try to recover.” The Iron Man star then revealed, “If I’m really honest, I’m so psyched that she sees us as competition. I’m so psyched. I really am. At this point in my life I don’t take it personally.”