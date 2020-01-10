Awkward
Hollywood Life

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling A $75 Candle That ‘Smells Like’ Her Vagina & Fans Think It’s ‘Very Strange’

Gwyneth Paltrow
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow 'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Apr 2018
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress, Gwyneth Paltrow spends some quality time with daughter Apple Martin on the slopes while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. The two were seen putting their skiing skills to the test as they took on the slopes in Aspen. Pictured: Apple Martin BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gwyneth Paltrow 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019 Wearing G Label
Gwyneth Paltrow Guggenheim International Gala, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2018 Wearing Dior same outfit as catwalk model *9889913x View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Evening Writer

For nearly $100, you can be the owner of a candle that reminded Gwyneth Paltrow of a real-life ‘vagina.’ For some shoppers, the scent is a little too organic for their tastes.

Well, this is certainly much more daring than your average “Fresh Linens” scented candle. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, GOOP, has put up the following $75 product for sale on its website: “THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE.” The scent wasn’t a result of a genius marketing campaign — it really did remind GP of a woman’s nether regions. “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the product description reads.

Rather than discharge, the fragrance is actually a mix of “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed,” according to the website. Apparently, the candle sold out “within hours” at an In Goop Health summit, if you need any extra reassurance.

The candle will make a feminist statement sitting on your coffee table, but not all fans were so keen to the idea. “The Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle…very Strangè…” one person tweeted, while another potential shopper wrote, “Gwyneth Paltrow has released a candle that smells like her vagina. Other scents soon to be released from the range are ‘Morning breath’, ‘Armpits’ and ‘Sweaty Bum Hole.'” A third fan simply tweeted, “Spoiler alert: I won’t be buying Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle.”

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth’s Goop brand has raised eyebrows. Her annual GOOP Gift Guide always causes a stir for suggestions that are a far cry from the usual stocking-stuffers: in place of iPads and Playstation 4s, past listings have included a village in Spain and a “volcano helicopter adventure.” When the 2019 guide arrived, we couldn’t help but gawk at the $250,000 trip to outer space, and the $75,000 Custom Family Documentary Tome. With price points like those, we’re not sure whose Gwyneth’s clientele is: Iron-Man?