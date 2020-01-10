Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling A $75 Candle That ‘Smells Like’ Her Vagina & Fans Think It’s ‘Very Strange’

For nearly $100, you can be the owner of a candle that reminded Gwyneth Paltrow of a real-life ‘vagina.’ For some shoppers, the scent is a little too organic for their tastes.

Well, this is certainly much more daring than your average “Fresh Linens” scented candle. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, GOOP, has put up the following $75 product for sale on its website: “THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE.” The scent wasn’t a result of a genius marketing campaign — it really did remind GP of a woman’s nether regions. “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the product description reads.

Rather than discharge, the fragrance is actually a mix of “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed,” according to the website. Apparently, the candle sold out “within hours” at an In Goop Health summit, if you need any extra reassurance.

The candle will make a feminist statement sitting on your coffee table, but not all fans were so keen to the idea. “The Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle…very Strangè…” one person tweeted, while another potential shopper wrote, “Gwyneth Paltrow has released a candle that smells like her vagina. Other scents soon to be released from the range are ‘Morning breath’, ‘Armpits’ and ‘Sweaty Bum Hole.'” A third fan simply tweeted, “Spoiler alert: I won’t be buying Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle.”

$75 for a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina………it’s a no from me. pic.twitter.com/MxzvhM78Ug — Celtic Gearrchaile (@OSUmommaDOC) January 11, 2020

I can see a husband setting a romantic bathroom scene for his wife with a warm bath and candles. Upon entering the bathroom the wife says, What's that wonderful fragrance"? The husband answers, "That's Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina". https://t.co/AzMDxeUAy4 — Dennis Noel (@DNoel97) January 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time Gwyneth’s Goop brand has raised eyebrows. Her annual GOOP Gift Guide always causes a stir for suggestions that are a far cry from the usual stocking-stuffers: in place of iPads and Playstation 4s, past listings have included a village in Spain and a “volcano helicopter adventure.” When the 2019 guide arrived, we couldn’t help but gawk at the $250,000 trip to outer space, and the $75,000 Custom Family Documentary Tome. With price points like those, we’re not sure whose Gwyneth’s clientele is: Iron-Man?