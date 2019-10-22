Watch
Martha Stewart Disses Fellow Convict Felicity Huffman: She Looked ‘Schlumpy’ In Prison Uniform

Shutterstock
QUALITY REPEATMandatory Credit: Photo by KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10186033l)US actress Felicity Huffman leaves the John J Moakley Federal Court House after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 03 April 2019.Felicity Huffman facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Los Angeles, CA - Felicity Huffman is all smiles as she is spotted with her daughter Sophia visiting a rehab center in Los Angeles. The actress who was just sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal and will be spending 14 days behind bars was seen leaving a center that works with homeless youth in the area. Felicity may be on her way to starting her mandatory 250 hours of community service that was part of her sentencing. *Shot on 09/15/19* Pictured: Felicity Huffman BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Felicity Huffman and her husband William H Macy arriving at Boston Criminal Court today is her sentencing in the college bribery scandal Pictured: Felicity Huffman,William H Macy Ref: SPL5115589 130919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Senior Evening Writer

Martha Stewart is not impressed with how Felicity Huffman is wearing her green prison jumpsuit. The ex-con domestic goddess thinks the actress looked ‘schlumpy’ and should have styled herself better.

Martha Stewart came with the ultimate diss towards Felicity Huffman, and it had to do with prison style. Photos emerged of the 56-year-old actress as she’s serving time at a minimum security federal prison in Dublin, CA and she was seen in a short-sleeved green prison jumpsuit. Felicity had her hair pulled back, and wore a white baseball cap and glasses when photographed during her 14 day stint for her part in the college admissions bribery scandal. Martha has done time in prison herself back in 2004-05 and thinks Felicity could have done so much better with her prison look.

The 78-year-old domestic goddess told an audience Vanity Fair summit in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 that, “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy,” to a roar of laughter from the audience. When Martha emerged from a federal prison on March 4, 2005 after serving a five month sentence for lying about a stock sale, she wore a poncho she knitted while behind bars and it was so stylish she actually started a trend! Not only that, her blonde hair was glossy and her skin glowed.

While Martha was less than impressed with how Felicity just took the prison attire given to her and didn’t try to jazz it up in any way, she did get serious about why the former Desperate Housewives star was there in the first place. “She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens,” Martha told the audience.

Felicity pled guilty to paying $15,000 for a proctor to alter her daughter’s SAT scores 400 points higher by changing wrong answers. She could have faced up to four months in prison, but got off with a light 14 day sentence. She’s already halfway though and will be released on Oct. 27, which is probably not enough time to have knitted herself a stylish poncho.

 