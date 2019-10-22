Martha Stewart Disses Fellow Convict Felicity Huffman: She Looked ‘Schlumpy’ In Prison Uniform

Martha Stewart is not impressed with how Felicity Huffman is wearing her green prison jumpsuit. The ex-con domestic goddess thinks the actress looked ‘schlumpy’ and should have styled herself better.

Martha Stewart came with the ultimate diss towards Felicity Huffman, and it had to do with prison style. Photos emerged of the 56-year-old actress as she’s serving time at a minimum security federal prison in Dublin, CA and she was seen in a short-sleeved green prison jumpsuit. Felicity had her hair pulled back, and wore a white baseball cap and glasses when photographed during her 14 day stint for her part in the college admissions bribery scandal. Martha has done time in prison herself back in 2004-05 and thinks Felicity could have done so much better with her prison look.

The 78-year-old domestic goddess told an audience Vanity Fair summit in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 that, “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy,” to a roar of laughter from the audience. When Martha emerged from a federal prison on March 4, 2005 after serving a five month sentence for lying about a stock sale, she wore a poncho she knitted while behind bars and it was so stylish she actually started a trend! Not only that, her blonde hair was glossy and her skin glowed.

While Martha was less than impressed with how Felicity just took the prison attire given to her and didn’t try to jazz it up in any way, she did get serious about why the former Desperate Housewives star was there in the first place. “She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens,” Martha told the audience.

Martha Stewart on Felicity Huffman: “She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy. She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens.” #VFSummit pic.twitter.com/zlQrvKv4gO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 22, 2019

Felicity pled guilty to paying $15,000 for a proctor to alter her daughter’s SAT scores 400 points higher by changing wrong answers. She could have faced up to four months in prison, but got off with a light 14 day sentence. She’s already halfway though and will be released on Oct. 27, which is probably not enough time to have knitted herself a stylish poncho.