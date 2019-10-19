Felicity Huffman Seen In 1st Prison Photo Wearing Green Uniform & Cap

Felicity Huffman was spotted while husband William H. Macy and daughter Sophia visited on Oct. 19. The actress is currently serving her 14-day sentence after pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Felicity Huffman, 56, is on day five of her 14-day prison sentence and TMZ obtained the first photos of her in jail on Oct. 19. The actress was seen wearing her prison uniform, which consisted of a short-sleeve forest green button-down, a matching pant with an elasticized waist-band and a white baseball cap. Felicity also sported a set of glasses, a black watch and a pair of Under Armour sneakers while walking around at the Federal Correction Institution, Dublin facility in Northern California. She officially reported to the prison on Oct. 15.

The Desperate Housewives star seen strolling outdoors at the low-security prison and towards an F150 Ford vehicle as she expected a family visit. Husband William H. Macy, 69, and daughter Sophia, 19, were captured on video as they approached the all-female facility, which is located about 20 miles southeast of Oakland in Dublin, California. William was casually dressed for the outing in a pair of jeans, sneakers, and a black blazer. He was also rocking a Chicago Cubs baseball cap, a nod to the Windy City he called home in his twenties. Daughter Sophia kept her blonde locks in a pony tail, and looked cozy in a black jacket and beige chino pants. The father-daughter duo came up for the visit from their home in Los Angeles, which is a about a 90-minute flight.

Of note, Felicity appeared to be making her way around the prison without guards as she waltzed around a parking lot. Other prisoners could be seen in the background, wearing the same two-piece green uniform. The Golden Globe winner has only eight days until her release on Sunday, Oct. 27, which shaves her two-week sentence down to just 13 days: her Mar. 12 arrest day, which saw her booked and taken into custody for several hours, counts towards completing her sentence. Initially prosecutors wanted the actress to serve a year behind bars, but that eventually became four months, then one month — eventually leading to just two weeks.

The facility Felicity is currently at offers a vide variety of activities for prisoners, including crafts. She will reportedly have to be awake at 6:30 a.m. each day, and have her cell tidy and organized by 10:00 a.m. Felicity received a hygiene kit — including a toothbrush and deodorant — as well as one roll of toilet paper for her stay. The prison even allows weekend sunbathing between Friday and Sunday! After her release, Felicity will also serve 250 hours of community service.

As we’ve previously reported, Felicity is currently serving time for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. The actress pleaded guilty paying $15,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation, which scheme ringleader Rick Singer used as a front to use illegal means to help wealthy families gain admission for their children into top universities. Specifically, Felicity had someone cheat on her Sophia’s SATs to give her a score of 1420 — which is 400 points higher than what the teen got on her PSAT. Sophia reportedly wants to pursue a career in acting, just like her parents.