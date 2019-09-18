Felicity Huffman: How She Truly Feels About Being Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Scandal

Felicity Huffman is gearing up to serve 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and she’s feeling a plethora of emotions.

Felicity Huffman, 56, is getting ready to serve her 14 day prison sentence after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter Sophia Macy‘s SAT scores altered in the hopes that a better score would get her into the college of her choice, and she’s having some mixed emotions about the whole ordeal. She’s relieved but also anxious to serve her time and get this whole part of her life over with. In addition to the prison time, she was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service with a year of supervised release.

“Felicity is feeling relieved after finally being sentenced for her involvement in the college admissions scandal,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Although Felicity knows she still has to jump through a few hurdles until this thing is all behind her, she can stop worrying about what the outcome of this whole ordeal will be. While she’s feeling anxious about serving her time, she’s also looking forward to completing her sentence, finishing the community service and moving forward with her life. Felicity is feeling grateful she received 14 days in prison and knows that she could have potentially faced much more time.”

“Felicity is not complaining about her sentence, she is being very stoic but that doesn’t mean she’s not scared,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY expained. “Two weeks locked up is very daunting. She is doing her best to mentally prepare and is very focused on putting one foot in front of the other and fulfilling the demands of the court.”

Although the sentence has yet to officially start, Felicity is already learning a lot about the situation and how it’s allowed her to look at herself from a different perspective. “Felicity is going to look back at this time as a learning process, a moment that isn’t going to define her but something that will be a moment she can question herself to do better,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY said. “She knows she has her family and friends’ support through all of this and she is looking forward to moving on with her life and career in the next couple years without this being what she is forever known for. She genuinely feels bad and wants to pay for what she has done but also have the chance to move on.”

After Felicity was sentenced she expressed her remorse and apologized to her daughter in a statement. ”I can only say, I am so sorry Sophia,” part of the statement read. “I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I’ve done.”

Felicity is set to start her sentence on Oct. 25.