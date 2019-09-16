Felicity Huffman Spotted With Daughter Sophia, 19, At Rehab Center After Prison Sentencing

Felicity Huffman looked cheerful as she visited a rehab center with her 19-year-old daughter, Sophia Macy, where she was likely starting her 250 hours of community service for her involvement in the college scandal.

Felicity Huffman was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on September 15, just two days after she was sentenced to two weeks in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal. The Desperate Housewives star, 54, visited a center that helps children in need with her daughter, Sophia Macy, where she was presumedly starting the community service portion of her sentence. The actress was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service in addition to her time in prison.

Sophia, 19, carried a double-decker cupcake pan, and Felicity was armed with a notebook. The When They See Us star wore workout clothes and running shoes, and had her hair in a simple ponytail for the day of community service. The college student had a causal, but cute outfit on, and wore her platinum white hair in french braids. The mother daughter duo looked in high spirits, which is a bit surprising considering what’s happened between them. Sophia just found out that her mother bribed an SAT proctor with $15,000 to inflate her test scores to get her into a better college, and will now service time for committing mail fraud.

Felicity apologized to Sophia during her sentencing hearing for “betraying her. “[Sophia] said to me, ‘I don’t know who you are anymore, Mom.’ Then she asked, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’ I can only say, I am so sorry Sophia. I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I’ve done.”

Felicity released a statement after her sentencing trial in which she apologized again to Sophia, as well as her husband, William H. Macy, and their 17-year-old daughter, Georgia Macy. She also spoke about her community service sentence: “I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.”