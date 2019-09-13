Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison After Pleading Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Four months after pleading guilty to felony fraud charges in the college admissions scandal, actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, and community service.

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019. Additionally, she has been ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service, and will have a year of supervised release. The Desperate Housewives star, 56, tearfully accepted her judgement during her September 13 hearing as the judge and jury condemned her for her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal. Felicity’s sentencing comes after confessing to paying the scandal’s ringleader, Rick Singer, $15,000 to have a proctor alter her daughter, Sophia Macy‘s SAT scores in the hopes that the improved results would get her into a better college.

Walking into the courthouse with her husband, William H. Macy, Felicity looked grim about her chances. She could be seen tightly clutching William’s hand, wearing no makeup, and refusing to speak to the press. Inside the courtroom, with her husband sitting grimly in the front row, Felicity apologized. “I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities who’ve been impacted by my actions. I am sorry to my daughter Sophia, and Georgia, and I am sorry to my husband Will. I have betrayed them. [Sophia] said to me, ‘I don’t know who you are anymore, Mom.’ Then she asked, ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?’

“”I can only say, I am so sorry Sophia,” says Felicity Huffman. “I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I’ve done.” Though Felicity could have gotten a maximum 20 years in prison for her crimes, prosecutors ultimately suggested one month in prison, followed by “12 months of supervised release,” as well as a $20,000 fine, according to according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Her lawyers fought for her to receive probation and community service over time behind bars. A source close to Felicity told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY days before her sentencing hearing, that the Desperate Housewives star was eager to “accept the punishment and start putting this whole ordeal behind her.”

Still to come is the sentencing hearing for Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 55, and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56. They couple pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering after allegedly bribing an admissions official at the University of Southern California with $500,000 to admit their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli to the college as rowing team recruits. Neither daughter had ever participated in the sport.