Angelina Jolie ‘Rising Above’ Brad Pitt’s Latest Lawsuit By Staying Focused On Their 6 Kids

Angelina Jolie, 47, and ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, are living out a real-life storyline from the movie that brought them together, Mr. & Mrs. Smith! In the latest saga of their ongoing battle over the former couple’s multi-million Chateau Miraval winery, Brad has accused Angie of intentionally trying to “inflict harm” on him by secretly trying to sell her stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch with “poisonous intentions.” However, a source close to the Salt actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is not allowing Brad’s “outrageous claims” get to her and, instead, she has chosen to focus her energy on the “well-being” of their six children — Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13.

In the most recent lawsuit, which HollywoodLife obtained a copy of, Brad alleges that Angelina sold half of their business to a company that is run by Russian President Vladamir Putin’s close friend and ally, Yuri Shefler, who owns the company that makes Stoli Vodka. Because of the association, the lawsuit states that their wine brand is now an “international liability.” Angelina, apparently, is not having any of this. “Angelina is more than confident that she will win in court, but it is incredibly disheartening to hear that Brad has chosen to go down this road,” the source told us.

“It’s upsetting, but Angelina is rising above it because she knows that the truth is on her side,” they said. “As she has all along, she’s staying laser-focused on her kids and their well-being, which is all that really matters to her.” And it seems that Angelina’s decision to focus on her five children is paying off! After various YouTube videos surfaced of their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt showcasing her incredible dance moves in a series of choreographed routines, the source revealed that it was her mom, Angelina, that pushed her to do whatever she loves.

“Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids’ interests in all kinds of things over the years. She’s enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons,” HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported on June 8. The source added that dance was something that Shiloh “resonated” with. Because of that, Angie “made a big point to nurture that,” the insider told us previously.