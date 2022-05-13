Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

The brother and sister bonded together while grabbing a frozen treat with friends in Los Angeles. They both looked like they were having a lot of fun together!

May 13, 2022 3:16PM EDT
Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittjoined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,

Vivienne and Knox both dressed in white t-shirts for the day out. (MEGA)

Both twins wore very similar outfits with dark gray pants and white sneakers. Vivienne sported a white crewneck sweater, while her hair was styled into a ponytail. Knox wore a light gray t-shirt and also rocked a black face mask that matched his pants. Both the teens smiled as they enjoyed the day out with their friend and sibling.

Vivienne smiled while bonding with her twin brother! (MEGA)

Both the teens are growing up so much! Vivienne has been seen spending time out with her friends, grabbing coffee, and enjoying warm weather on recent occasions. She’s also been seen bonding with her mom, as the Girl, Interrupted star has taken shopping trips with her daughter. She’s also shown off her fashion sense while tagging along with Angelina to do some shopping, like sporting ripped jeans for the mother-daughter days.

Angelina holds hands with Shiloh on the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Eternals.’ (Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Knox and Viviene plus their siblings (Zahara, Pax, Maddox, and Shiloh) also just celebrated Mother’s Day with the Maleficent star. A source close to the star revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the holiday is “special” to Angelina, and they had big plans to celebrate.  “They always go all out to make it really special for her, from morning until night, and she doesn’t ever take that for granted,” the source said. “They’re all so grown up now and busy doing their own thing a lot of the time so having them put all their own stuff aside to think about her and spend the day as a family is so precious, it’s one of her favorite days of the year and always very emotional for her.”

