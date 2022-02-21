See Pics

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks A T-Shirt & Sweats Out For Coffee With Friend — Photos

Brad and Angelina’s daughter is all grown up, as the adorable teen went to a coffee shop with one of her friends while wearing a vintage Smokey the Bear tee.

They grow up so fast! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is already stepping out for coffee runs! The 13-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted grabbing some beverages at a Coffee Bean in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 21). The adorable teen was accompanied by a friend, as Vivienne rocked a vintage Smokey the Bear T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a set of fresh white sneakers.

The youngest of the Pitt-Jolie brood — she was born after twin brother Knox — has been enjoying outings with her mother recently, as the pair were seen on a fun-filled shopping spree on Melrose back in January. Vivienne kept true to her casual cool style with a worm tee and ripped denim, while the Eternals movie star rocked an oversized black trench coat. They were also seen grocery shopping at Gelsons in Hollywood in November 2021. And while in London to promote Eternals, Vivienne and Angelina took some time out to make a pit-stop at H&M.

Much like the rest of her siblings — Maddox20, Pax, 17,  Zahara16, Shiloh15, and Knox Vivienne has lived most of her life in the spotlight. The family often accompanies their mother to red carpet events, such as the London premiere of Eternals. In 2021, Angelina opened up about having her children thrust in the public eye and what she does as a protective mother to help them navigate it.

“I think the important thing is they haven’t made a choice, they’ve been public for their whole lives,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And so, [we] try to find a way where they cannot be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way. It’s a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family, but this little piece of our life where this is a moment. I’m happy that they’re able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion.”