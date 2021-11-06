Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Pushes Grocery Cart On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina – Photos

Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne were spotted browsing the aisles at Gelson’s in Hollywood as they loaded up on some essentials.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, is already a grocery shopping expert. The teen pushed her own cart on a visit to the Gelson’s in Hollywood with her mom Angelina Jolie, 46, on Friday, Nov. 5. Vivienne kept her blonde hair back in a ponytail as she sported a light colored face mask and tan colored t-shirt, cream sweatpants and black running shoes.

Angelina followed behind with what appeared to be a bagged bread loaf in hand, ready to add it to the cart. The Oscar winner stayed with her usual classic tones, wearing a gray face mask, black dress and charcoal colored sweater. She finished her ensemble with a pair of pony black boots, which could be spotted as the two made their way back to the parking lot. At one point while shopping, the mother-daughter duo shared a sweet hug as they perused the frozen foods section.

Vivienne and her mom reportedly spent around 40 minutes in the store shopping, later bagging their own items and carrying them back to the car. The Eternals actress hung onto one with the handle, while her teenage daughter opted to use both hands to carry the second from the bottom.

The 13-year-old, who looks so much like her handsome father Brad Pitt 57, has recently sprouted up in height! Her growth spurt was visibly noticeable on the grocery store outing, as well as on a recent stop to H&M in London, England, where she supported Angelina at her Marvel premiere. Vivienne was about a head shorter than her mother, but is likely to catch up height-wise (notably, her sister Shiloh, 15, is also very tall).

Angelina sweetly put her arm around Vivienne as the two made their way through the busy Oxford Circus area to visit the Swedish clothing brands’ flagship, located at the Regent Street intersection. Vivienne wore a casual white t-shirt and gray sweats with sneakers for the excursion, while Angelina bundled up in a a long button down wool cut paired with black pumps.