Angelina Jolie Then & Now: From ‘Tomb Raider’ To ‘Maleficent’ & Beyond
Angelina Jolie has been a force on the big screen and on the red carpet since the ’80s! From her edgy black hair in 1996’s ‘Foxfire,’ to her bright yellow ball gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, Angelina’s beauty and fashion evolution is unmatched!
Angelina Jolie just gets better with age. The Oscar-winning actress, 44, is one of few in Hollywood who can transform into diverse looks for roles, red carpets and beyond. Angelina has redefined the standards of beauty and fashion, which is what makes her transcendent both in front of and behind the camera. Take look back at the actress in her younger years to now in our attached gallery!
Angelina Jolie at the ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ film premiere in London, UK on October 9, 2019. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)
Angelina’s style eventually turned edgier and sexier as she grew up in the spotlight and took on various roles. She’s donned short and long hairstyles for portrayals of fierce characters in the films, Foxfire (1996), Hackers (1995), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Tomb Raider (2001), Wanted (2008), Maleficent (2014), Salt (2010) and more. Her 1999 film, Girl Interrupted forced Angelina to transform into a seductive, dangerous blonde. And, as a result, she ended up winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress alongside Wynona Ryder.
Angelina has truly transcended the standards of beauty and fashion in Hollywood. See her evolution through the years in our attached gallery!