Jennifer Aniston Then & Now: See Ageless Pics Of ‘Friends’ Star, 51, From Her Hollywood Start To Now

For some folks, Jennifer Aniston has been a star they’ve grown up with all of their lives. From ‘Friends’ in the 90’s to today, we’ve got photos of the timeless 51-year-old beauty who doesn’t seem to age.

Jennifer Aniston is one of those rare celebrities who has been able to maintain superstar status for over two decades, from being a comedy star in her 20’s to being the ageless beauty she is today at 51. Following her breakout role in 1994 as Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom Friends, she made audiences laugh and sometimes cry for the next 10 years before the show came to an end in 2004. But when it left its original run, the show has lived on in syndication, welcoming new audiences year after year. She even inspired an entire nationwide hair trend in the first two years of the show, with the layered shag cut known as “The Rachel.” Fans still come to her hairstylist Chris McMillan today asking for “The Rachel” because Jen’s beauty is so iconic and timeless.

It was during her time on Friends when Jennifer started dating Brad Pitt, 56. The pair got engaged and went on to marry on July 29, 2000 in an elaborate ceremony at a rented mansion in Malibu. Fireworks and a gospel choir celebrated their union, and they were Hollywood’s golden couple during their marriage. Brad was always there as Jen’s date to the Prime Time Emmys each year. They always looked so stunning together, being two of Hollywood’s most beautiful people. He was there to plant a kiss on Jen in 2002 when she won Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Friends. She even said “to my husband, I love you so much,” at the end of her speech.

Unfortunately their bright union came to an end in Jan. 2005 when the pair separated. While he went to date and start a family with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, 44, Jen began dating a much younger John Mayer in 2008. But as gorgeous as she was, their nearly 10-year age difference didn’t seem that apparent. She even brought the singer as her date to the 2009 Oscars and they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together looking so cute.

Jennifer finally found true love again on the set of the 2012 film Wanderlust with co-star Justin Theroux, 48. They got engaged that year and married on Aug. 5, 2015 in a super secret yet celeb-packed backyard ceremony in Bel Air. Jennifer took on a more notable edge with her look when with Justin. While she always favored little black dresses, she wore more black leather and other styles that matched her guy. Yet still she maintained her gorgeous blonde locks and sun-kissed flawless skin.

Sadly, Jen and Justin announced their separation in Feb. 2018 and went on to divorce. Though they have remained friendly as they promised in their split announcement, with him wishing her a very public and loving Happy Birthday via Instagram every year. As Jen turned 50 in 2019, she still looked as gorgeous as she did when she started on Friends. She had a big year work-wise with the Netflix comedy Murder Mystery and her Apple+ drama The Morning Show, which marked her return to episodic TV.

Ever the golden girl, Jen absolutely shined when she was named Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for The Morning Show in Jan. 2020. She wore a stunning tight white slip gown from Christian Dior by John Galliano that most women half her age couldn’t pull off. Her skin positively glowed, her famed honey locks were down and she looked so youthful and nowhere near someone of 51 years. Even her ex Brad Pitt had to stop and gaze at the monitors backstage to see how gorgeous Jen was as she gave her moving speech. Thanks to yoga, her body has remained incredibly toned and tight. Jennifer just keeps turning back the clock when it comes to aging. You can check out our gallery above to see pics of Jen over the years from starlet to Friends to today…this woman does not age!!!