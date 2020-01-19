Jennifer Aniston Sizzles In A Silky White Gown At The SAG Awards 2020 — See Pics

Jennifer Aniston stole the spotlight when she arrived at the SAG Awards 2020 in a gorgeous white gown.

One of our favorite Friends has arrived! Jennifer Aniston, 50, showed up to the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG for short) in a silky white gown which looked stunning on her enviable figure. She left her beachy blonde hair down and accessorized the beautiful look with a pair of dazzling earrings that complimented the overall look to perfection. She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series that evening for her work on The Morning Show. Jennifer is no stranger to this ceremony as she’s been nominated 8 times in the past, picking up an award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Friends way back in 1996.

Jen’s work on the Apple TV series has brought her back to the award show circuit and we couldn’t be happier! She looked just as gorgeous earlier this month at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in a strapless black gown. The top part of her outfit featured a few ruffles and she accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace while her beautiful locks cascaded down her shoulders. She unfortunately didn’t win that night, losing the Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama category to Olivia Colman, 45, for The Crown.

Another reason why we are thrilled to see her at so many ceremonies this year is that her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 56, happens to be a big time nominee as well! She was spotted with a big smile on her face while he accepted his GG award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that night. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he joked while on stage.

They hit up the same GG party after the show was over where the two reportedly “said hello very quickly” and were “very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there.” Will something similar happen after the SAG Awards tonight? Stay tuned!