Jennifer Aniston, 50, Stuns In Strapless Black Gown At The Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston stole the show at the 2020 Golden Globes on the red carpet. The actress dazzled in a fabulous black dress that made all of our jaws hit the floor.

Jennifer Aniston knows that simple is the sexiest. The 50-year-old stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a gorgeous black gown. The top part of the gown featured a few ruffles and she accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace. Her signature blondish-brown waves fell around her faces. Seriously, no one does hair quite like Jen Aniston!

Jennifer is a nominee at this year’s show. The Morning Show star is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon, 43. This is Jen’s first Golden Globe nomination since 2015 when she was nominated for her performance in Cake. Jennifer previously won a Golden Globe in 2003 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for her role in Friends.

Jennifer’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, 56, is also a Golden Globe nominee and will be attending the show. In addition to being nominees, both Jennifer and Brad will be presenting during the ceremony. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer and Brad, who married in 2000 and divorced in 2005, will be sitting close to each other during the Globes.

“There’s no reason why there would be any sort of issue or Jen and Brad to be sitting near each other,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are on great terms and totally support each other.” If these two did share a moment at the Globes, it would be totally epic.