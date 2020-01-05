Can we just thank the cameraman who panned to Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, when Brad Pitt was accepting his award and joked about dating rumors?

Ever since we heard that both Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, would be attending the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, we’ve been fantasizing about them reuniting (again) at the show. But never in our wildest dreams did we think that Brad would make a joke about “dating” rumors on stage, and a cameraman would pan to Jennifer for her reaction. It was probably the best moment of the night, and maybe the best moment of our lives. And yes, we’re being serious.

While accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad said, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.” It was hilarious, charming, and oh so true, but the best part of the joke was when a cameraman put the focus on Brad’s most famous ex, Jennifer Aniston. Clearly, they’ve been at the center of some heated rekindled romance rumors of their own recently, but Jen still took the joke in stride and flashed a smile for the camera. (She’s always been a great sport, if you ask us.)

Thank you to the camera person who panned to Jennifer Aniston during this Brad Pitt line: "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EMIX7V4xde — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 6, 2020

But we weren’t the only ones who took notice. After the moment happened onscreen, fans immediately took to Twitter to react. One fan excitedly wrote, “It’s so nice to see Jennifer Aniston genuinely happy for Brad Pitt. We’ve come a long way since ‘Brangelina’,” while another added, “Great job to the cameramen for getting a shot of Jennifer Aniston during Brad Pitt’s speech 😂”. We have to admit, it was a glorious moment and one we won’t soon forget.